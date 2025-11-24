Trump Refuses to Pardon Turkey After it Fails to Bribe Him
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Breaking with a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition, on Monday Donald J. Trump refused to pardon the White House turkey after it failed to offer him an appropriate bribe.
“That turkey could have invested in Eric and Don Jr.’s crypto scams or given me a gold-plated 747, but it chose not to,” he said. “That turkey is a terrible person.”
Trump emphasized “the many great things I have done for turkeys,” including “making the price of them go up forty percent.”
As corporate media bend their knee to our deranged wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
