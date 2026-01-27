The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
7h

Meet the new asshole, same as the old asshole

104 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Shannon Kincaid
7h

I’m sure everyone has seen this by now, but I read a meme this morning that said Benito Bovino (of the 1/3 Reich) with Tom Homan is like sh*tting your pants and changing your shirt.

14 replies
593 more comments...

