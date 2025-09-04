The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
14h

Honored, as always, to collaborate with the magnificent Ann Telnaes! And let me give a shout out to all the new subscribers who are joining us today. Welcome to TBR community! Please comment often!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
Bob Weber's avatar
Bob Weber
14hEdited

Laura Loomer’s portrait was added with her revised version of the Bible. In the Revised Loomer Edition of the Bible, Jesus appointed Judas as Chief of Staff, replaced his Disciples with the money changers from the Temple, and established a “Money for Miracles” menu of charges for services rendered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
447 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture