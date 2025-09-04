WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Denouncing the Smithsonian Institution’s art collection as “toxically woke,” Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday that he is replacing it with newly commissioned works depicting himself and members of his inner circle: Melania Trump, Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Kristi Noem.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Honored, as always, to collaborate with the magnificent Ann Telnaes! And let me give a shout out to all the new subscribers who are joining us today. Welcome to TBR community! Please comment often!
Laura Loomer’s portrait was added with her revised version of the Bible. In the Revised Loomer Edition of the Bible, Jesus appointed Judas as Chief of Staff, replaced his Disciples with the money changers from the Temple, and established a “Money for Miracles” menu of charges for services rendered.