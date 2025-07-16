Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a series of rambling remarks on Wednesday, Donald J. Trump said that he was “very surprised” that Joe Biden chose JD Vance to be his vice president.

“All the people in the world he could pick, and that’s who Biden went with?” he told reporters. “I mean that guy is a stone cold loser.”

He said Biden made other choices that were “beyond terrible,” adding, “Quite frankly, I was surprised that he married Melania.”

Trump grew more incoherent as he spoke, at one point referring to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as “Air Force One.”

Josh Hawley Accidentally Gives Fist Pump to Own Face

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Moments after introducing a bill to undo the Medicaid cuts he had just voted for, Senator Josh Hawley gave himself a vigorous fist-pump to the face, witnesses to the unfortunate accident reported on Wednesday.

The self-inflicted blow knocked the Missouri senator out cold and sent him to Walter Reed medical center, where he has yet to have a visitor.

A new poll reveals that a broad majority of Americans support Hawley’s punching himself in the face, and hoped that it would inspire Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Rand Paul.

