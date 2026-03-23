The Borowitz Report

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Paul's avatar
Paul
6h

I have " a feeling in my bone spurs" a gift Ive used bigly since birth.

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
6h

Lack of intelligence hasn't stopped him yet. There's been someone, a bank, an institution, a lackey, who props him up, takes the fall, turns the eye, and says go ahead and destroy everything.

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