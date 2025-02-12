Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Calling the South African tech titan “some kind of genius,” Donald J. Trump revealed on Tuesday that Elon Musk had discovered “a huge fraud” in the Oval Office.

“Elon has been going through things,” Trump said. “He said that the fraud turned up in 2017, went away in 2021, but now it’s back again.”

“He said it’s unbelievable what a waste this gigantic fraud is,” Trump continued. “This should never be allowed to happen in this country.”

Trump said that the fraud “won’t be around much longer,” adding, “Elon’s got a plan to get rid of it right away.”

