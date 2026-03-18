The Borowitz Report

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Clym Yeobright's avatar
Clym Yeobright
15h

Give him a jet-ski and let him clear mines

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Gay Kimberly's avatar
Gay Kimberly
15h

Send Hegseth with him so the clearing of canal would be Epic!

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