Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Stating that “enough is enough,” on Thursday Donald J. Trump signed an executive order banning the use of the word “Epstein.”

Although he provided few details as to how the order would be enforced, Trump hinted that anyone found using the word “Epstein” could be deported to South Sudan.

“We’re looking into that very strongly,” he said.

“Epstein” was just one of over a hundred words banned by the executive order, including “inflation,” “dementia,” and “moron.”

TBR Question of the Day: What other words would Trump like to ban? Leave your answer below:

Leave a comment

Share