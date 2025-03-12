natasha t on Unsplash

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Offering a new must-have collectible for the MAGA faithful, on Wednesday Donald J. Trump began selling Trump Eggs (TM) at a price of $60 an egg.

Trump called his offer a “rare chance to own eggs that were inspected by the USDA before RFK Jr. fired all the egg inspectors.”

The eggs, which are being sold for $720 a dozen, come packaged in a carton inscribed with the lyrics of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

“Seven hundred twenty dollars may seem like a lot for a dozen eggs,” Trump said. “But they’re a much better investment than the stock market.”

TBR Question of the Day: What other products will Trump try to sell? Leave your answer below.

Leave a comment

In this time of Trumponomic insanity, you need to check out my new interview with Paul Krugman. You can watch it here .

Leave a comment

Share