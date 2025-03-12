WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Offering a new must-have collectible for the MAGA faithful, on Wednesday Donald J. Trump began selling Trump Eggs (TM) at a price of $60 an egg.
Trump called his offer a “rare chance to own eggs that were inspected by the USDA before RFK Jr. fired all the egg inspectors.”
The eggs, which are being sold for $720 a dozen, come packaged in a carton inscribed with the lyrics of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.
“Seven hundred twenty dollars may seem like a lot for a dozen eggs,” Trump said. “But they’re a much better investment than the stock market.”
Truth Social Security. This is a retirement plan built on reverse mortgages, multi-level marketing, and faith based health share plans approved by his Spiritual Advisor Paula White. Subscribers also get at no additional cost -A Trump Egg!
Hilarious.
I’d buy a few dozen but am waiting for the Russian nesting version.