Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s sweeping travel ban has proven totally unnecessary as the rest of the world has shown no interest in visiting what it deems to be a shithole country, travel experts confirmed on Thursday.

“When people plan vacations, they usually avoid countries with soaring prices, random arrests on the street, and measles outbreaks,” Harland Dorrinson, an international travel expert, said.

Additionally, he said, “Travel-wise, people prefer destinations where food undergoes rigorous inspections and planes don’t fall out of the sky.”

Noting that travel to the US had plummeted since Trump became president, he added, “At this point North Koreans are staying away.”

