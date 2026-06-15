The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
5h

He is indeed sharp. He only spent $35 billion on the war in Iran to get the Strait of Hormuz open—which it already was before he spent a nickel. Beginning to understand how he bankrupted his casinos.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
4hEdited

If only it was a HEALTHY (or sane) 4-year old....

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