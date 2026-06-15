Trump Turns Eighty But Claims He Has Brain of Four-year-old
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Taking his milestone birthday in stride, on Sunday Donald J. Trump told reporters, “I may be eighty, but I have the brain of a four-year-old.”
“People who think I’m too old should take a look at this UFC fight,” he argued. “That’s an idea that could only come from a four-year-old’s mind.”
Trump said his self-assessment was corroborated by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, who told him at his most recent exam that his cognition had scored at a four-year-old level.
In the first official act of his ninth decade, the president renamed RFK Jr. “The Donald J. Trump Robert F. Kennedy Junior.”
He is indeed sharp. He only spent $35 billion on the war in Iran to get the Strait of Hormuz open—which it already was before he spent a nickel. Beginning to understand how he bankrupted his casinos.
If only it was a HEALTHY (or sane) 4-year old....