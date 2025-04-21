Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Arguing that “it’s the smartest way to go,” Donald J. Trump urged the Vatican on Monday to select the next pope from the cast of “Fox & Friends.”

“You want to have a pope who’s good on TV,” Trump said. “The ‘Fox & Friends’ people are the best TV people in the business.”

Trump seemed to disqualify co-host Ainsley Earhardt, commenting, “I don’t know if you can have a girl pope. No knock on Ainsley, but I don’t think people are ready for that.”

Alternatively, he added, "Maybe go with Doocy--he looks like he's never had sex."

TBR Question of the Day: Who else would Trump pick for pope?

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share