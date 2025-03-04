Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump watched Elon Musk’s historic address to Congress Tuesday night from the last row of the House chamber.

Striking a menacing tone, Musk threatened to mount lavishly funded primary campaigns against congressional Republicans unless they gave him a standing ovation after every line in his speech.

“Stand up, fuckwads!” the South African bellowed, causing the entire GOP assemblage to leap to their feet.

Trump’s view of the speech was partially obstructed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who sat in the second-to-last row and brought a dismembered whale’s head as his plus one.

TBR Question of the Day: What would you rather watch than Trump's speech?

