Want to do something that Trump will hate?
The 50501 Movement (50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement) will be staging protests against the Trump regime this Saturday, April 19.
The Hands Off! protests on April 5 drew over 5 million people. Let’s see if we can top that number this Saturday.
If you can’t participate in a protest, please support the movement by sharing this post.
To find the protest nearest you, click here.
Love,
Andy
TBR Question of the Day: What are you doing to resist Trump’s fascist regime?
WATCH: The Fall of Trump
Stock up on popcorn before popcorn becomes unaffordable.
I’m calling on Mark Cuban or some other seemingly empathic billionaire to bribe the president of El Salvador to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The great thing about corrupt heads of state is they all have their price
Calling my Texas senators' DC and local offices six days a week, morning and afternoon, and expressing my opinions/demands about the subject du jour, following morning emails to both of them via their websites. Weekly calls to my D House rep.