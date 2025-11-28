Trump Will Hate This
And you’ll love it.
Today your inbox is crammed with Black Friday deals. But how many of them are guaranteed to piss off Donald Trump aka Metamucilini?
If there’s one thing Trump fears more than sharks, windmills, and E. Jean Carroll, it’s books.
That’s why I’m delighted to announce that I’ve teamed up with Bookshop.org to create TBR Bookshop, where every dollar you spend helps support local independent book stores.
Browse TBR Bookshop and you’ll find perfect gift items for everyone on your list—books by Jane Goodall, Robert Reich, Dave Barry, and, yes, E. Jean Carroll.
And here’s the best part: not a single cent will go to Jeff Bezos.
Happy reading!
Love,
Andy
As corporate media bend their knee to our deranged wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.