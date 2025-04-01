WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—The arteries of Donald J. Trump are “extremely unlikely” to serve a third term in the White House, the blood vessels said on Tuesday.
In a social media post, the vascular tubes pushed back against Trump’s recent musings about remaining in office beyond his second term.
“Leaving aside the constitutional issues, there are serious anatomical issues,” the arteries said. “The pressure on us has been unbearable.”
At the White House, Trump slammed his arteries’ comments, telling reporters, “My circulatory system has treated me very unfairly.”
Clearly his brain. Which never functions at the best of times
I think we all know which part. He's trying to compensate for it by being a big dick.