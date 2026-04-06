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By now, you’ve seen the message Trump chose to share on Easter Sunday:

People around the world asked: how could the president of the United States write such a thing?

Answer: he didn’t.

Trump has employed ghostwriters since 1987 when he published The Art of the Deal, and I’m convinced that this gem of diplomacy belongs to that tradition.

Why? Like many sentient people, I found this post shocking, but not for its profanity or threatened war crimes, which are both very on-brand for Trump.

What struck me was the post’s jarring use of correct spelling and punctuation. That’s irrefutable evidence that Trump wasn’t its author.

This is the telling phrase:

As students of Trump’s literary output know, he can’t spell the word “strait.” Check out this post from March:

Even more of a red flag, however, is the proper placement of an apostrophe at the end of “Fuckin’”. Consider this tweet from 2019:

This part demands our attention:

After misspelling “little,” an even more common word than “strait,” he added a wholly unnecessary apostrophe. When CNN, in its report on this tweet, had the gall to remove this extraneous punctuation, Trump lashed out:

I don’t really know where to start with this, but it’s worth noting that, in addition to not knowing how to use an apostrophe, he doesn’t know what it’s called.

All in all, I think I’ve made my case that Donald Trump couldn’t possibly be the author of a phrase as immaculately spelled and punctuated as “Fuckin’ Strait.” But if Trump didn’t write his Easter post, who did?

One suspect we can eliminate is his Secretary of Education, former wrestling executive Linda McMahon. Last May, she wrote an irate letter to the president of Harvard, threatening to withhold federal funding to punish the university for its rampant wokeness. Her epistle got off to an inauspicious start:

Apparently, in addition to cutting Harvard’s funding, Linda wants to slash the “e” from the end of “largesse.” But as embarrassing as this letter was, it was far from McMahon’s most epic smackdown of the English language. A month earlier, at an education summit, she repeatedly referred to AI as “A-1.”

Clearly, Linda is too illiterate to have written the Easter post. But does that make her the perfect choice to be Trump’s Education Secretary? Fuckin’ straight.

TBR Question of the Day: Who do you think actually wrote Trump’s post? Leave your answer below.

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