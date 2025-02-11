Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s tariff on imported aluminum would result in a major price increase for Marjorie Taylor’s hat, the Georgia congresswoman said on Tuesday.

“When I learned that President Trump was slapping a tariff on aluminum, I felt betrayed,” Greene told reporters. “Like millions of his supporters, I depend on aluminum headgear for protection from cosmic mind-control lasers.”

Without affordable aluminum, the congresswoman warned, “Don’t be surprised if I’m on the House floor proposing a federal holiday for Yom Kippur.”

