While America’s wannabe potentate staged a military parade as low energy as Jeb Bush, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest his failing fascist regime.

On Saturday, I received an avalanche of texts from TBR community members reporting about their No Kings protests across the country. Here are just a few of their stories.

About 5,000 in Roseville, CA. More in Sacramento. There were some clever signs:

Trump's hands are smaller than his respect for democracy

MAGA - Morons Are Governing America

Veto the Cheeto

Orange lies matter

ICE is best crushed

--Ed

Pfluegerville, Texas, population 65000, north of Austin. Fabulous turnout. So much joy and love. Cars and pick ups honking for support as they drove passed.

--Nancy

I was in New York City. It was a peaceful protest full of all kinds of New Yorkers. Whole families, flag wavers, sign carriers, etc. I joined ahead of a line of police officers who were bringing up the rear. After 20 minutes, there were so many protesters behind me, new to the march, that I could not see the line of officers. It went on and on, peaceful and determined.

--Elisabeth

Liberty Plaza in Atlanta reached capacity just after 10:00 AM, and the crowd overflowed into the street. One speaker called 47 a "punk-ass bitch" immediately resulting in a chant of punk-ass bitch" from the crowd.

--Rod

In Cranberry Township, PA, hundreds lined about a mile of a very busy major road, Route 228. We were loud and proud and met with lots of honking horns and thumbs up. Wonderful experience.

--Barbara

Drove up 81 from Western VA to central PA - the heart of Appalachia - and counted 7 overpasses with No Kings protests, flags, signs. This in the heart of Trump Country.

--Hal

In Paris at La Place de la Bastille the 400 protestors were lively. The speeches were rousing, the music good and the signs creative! All peaceful!

--Barbara

Spouse and I attended in Boise, Idaho. Estimate was about 4000 attended. It was peaceful but fiery and committed.

--Maria

Several thousand in downtown Cleveland and it was amazing! Many suburban events - Chagrin Falls, Pepper Pike, Mentor, and several others were also well attended. All peaceful!!

--Franca

Helena, Montana: A rally of 2,500 people gathered at the state capitol. Speakers included former Republican National Chairman Marc Racicot, who roundly condemned Donald Trump.

--John

Beautiful gathering in the small town of Hillsborough, NC - so many people with wonderful handmade signs. Cars driving by were honking and waving, and there was lots of chanting, singing, smiling, and crying. A day of hope!

--Mary

I’m in Albuquerque - toasty here (90+°). LOTS (thousands) of people of all ages. Folks in wheelchairs, on crutches and canes and some with oxygen concentrators. So you knew they felt the NEED to be there. Lots of veterans and children of immigrants. Several had signs indicating they were naturalized citizens. Great signs, everyone was helpful and polite. People shared water. Organizers did a fabulous job. Representative Melanie Stansbury is inspiring.

--Cynthia

Many thousands showed up in Madison Wisconsin. It was loud, insistent and joy filled. Madison police were patient, professional and pretty toasty given the sunshine and temps. Fabulous signs; all age groups represented; marchers supportive of one and other in that “Midwest nice” kind of way. Proud to be part of this pro-democracy movement

--Susan

We had thousands in Oklahoma City. Unlike previous protests where Baby Boomers seemed to be the largest group, we had a higher percentage of younger people.

--John

Thousands in cathedral square in Milwaukee. Many wonderful, empowered folks with the best signs I have ever seen! I have not protested since the 1960’s in Madison, WI and today I was so empowered!! No Kings!!

--Anne

