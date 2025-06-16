The Borowitz Report

Nancy Salamon
We had 6000 people in West Chester, PA.... very peaceful and enthusiastic...But we found out later that evening that we were very very lucky, thanks to the the WC Police Department. 20 minutes before the rally was to begin, a man carrying a weapon and ammo was quietly and efficiently surronded by the police and led away. We are still waiting for info on who he was. In addition, an anonymous called phoned the police to say a pile of bricks was in the bushes next to the courthouse where the rally was being held and claimed that protestors were going to throw bricks and break windows. Once again, the police realized the caller was trying to create a reason to cancel the rally, The cops came and removed the bricks. The rest of the day was nothing short of outstanding.

The most honest and best sign I’ve seen read “This is nothing compared to the party we’ll have when you die.” I’m NOT promoting violence, but if he suddenly choked on a cheeseburger, well…just sayin’.

