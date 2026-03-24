The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
3h

I’ve heard the ICE agents have done an amazing job of securing Pizza Hut and Dunkin

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Barbara Anne Bailey's avatar
Barbara Anne Bailey
4hEdited

So do the ICE agents have to take off their boots, flak jackets, and belts to pass into the airport? No guns, no ammo, no tasers?

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