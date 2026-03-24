TSA Arrests ICE Agents After Guns Set Off Metal Detectors
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (The Borowitz Report)—TSA officers arrested hundreds of ICE agents on Monday after the untrained individuals inadvertently set off airport metal detectors with their guns.
In airports across the nation, ICE agents walked through the detectors despite signs warning that firearms were not permitted.
“This is so unfair,” said one ICE agent as he was being handcuffed. “When I took this job I was promised it wouldn’t involve reading.”
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I’ve heard the ICE agents have done an amazing job of securing Pizza Hut and Dunkin
So do the ICE agents have to take off their boots, flak jackets, and belts to pass into the airport? No guns, no ammo, no tasers?