PORTLAND (The Borowitz Report)—Troops deployed to Portland, Oregon by Donald J. Trump cleaned up “a significant amount” of discarded kale at a downtown farmer’s market, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed on Monday.
Declaring the deployment a major success, Patel posted on X, “We are keeping kale off the streets of Portland.”
But city residents soon questioned that assessment, with one longtime Portlander stating, “In Portland we never discard kale—we massage it.”
Patel’s premature claim became yet another embarrassment for the struggling FBI chief, who later acknowledged that the discarded vegetable was not kale but Swiss chard.
As corporate media continue to bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
Your tax dollars at work 😁!
Rather than picking up discarded kale, these troops should be sent to pick vegetables and fruits that used to be handled by hard-working immigrants who have been detained or deported by ICE.