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Bad Ass Boomer's avatar
Bad Ass Boomer
9hEdited

To paraphrase the spirit of an SNL skit,”The. Iranians have no cards? Iran has a strait.”

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Stephen Mauris's avatar
Stephen Mauris
9h

Vance’s chief of staff noted bitterly: “That Leo guy? He never once thanked JD for converting, sort of, to Catholicism, or to Donald Trump for making him the pope.” Vance was no available for comment except to say, “Y’all need Jesus.”

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