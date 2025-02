Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Putting a damper on Monday’s Inauguration festivities, Vivek Ramaswamy became the first casualty in what political observers are calling the survival of the shittiest.

As the first passenger to be ejected from Donald J. Trump’s clown Cybertruck, Ramaswamy was required to relinquish his parking …