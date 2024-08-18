Vote for JD Vance's New Name!TBR ContestAndy BorowitzAug 18, 2024∙ Paid6871,04542ShareAndrew Harnik/Getty ImagesJD Vance has had four different names. Last week I asked you to rename him yet again. Over a thousand of you submitted entries—almost all of them spectacularly immature!From that thousand I’ve chosen five finalists—and now it’s up to you, TBR readers, to pick the winner.Here are our amazing finalists:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andy Borowitz.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.