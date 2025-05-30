Mousse

This is a feel-good story with a feel-bad beginning.

It starts on Election Night.

Like millions of people around the world, my wife, Olivia, and I watched the election returns with rising horror. Meanwhile, our dog, Cookie, employed a much better strategy, remaining unconscious throughout the shitshow.

Cookie

As we contemplated the oncoming hellscape, Olivia and I weighed our options. Leave the country? Become day-drinkers? Ultimately, she blurted out an idea that seemed like a keeper.

“Maybe we should get another dog,” she said.

This made sense to me. The only respite from the agony of that night was when I turned off the TV and took Cookie for his walk. For a few minutes, at least, the election seemed far away.

The following day, Olivia did some research and found that Cookie was about to have some new siblings. His biological father, Cooper, had just sired a litter of goldendoodles. (Like Elon Musk, Cooper has many offspring; unlike Elon, Cooper is interesting.)

One puppy from that litter has joined our family. Her name is Mousse, and we love her.

When I say “we,” I mean the humans in our family. For Cookie, his baby sister seems to be an acquired taste. He has, however, already acquired a taste for her puppy treats, which he swipes from her and greedily devours. She, in turn, eats his adult dog food with impunity.

All of this will sort itself out in time.

So: was this post just an excuse for me to share cute puppy photos? A hundred percent. Enjoy! ❤️

Share your favorite pet stories below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share