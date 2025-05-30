The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MAH's avatar
MAH
5h

That was the best story to read with my morning coffee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dotty Hopkins's avatar
Dotty Hopkins
5h

We chose leaving the country but our doodle grand dog, Charlie, joined us so we now have the best of both choices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
742 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture