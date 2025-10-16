Thousands took to the streets of Chicago on June 14, the same day that literally dozens attended Trump’s poignant parade of squeaky tanks in DC. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for No Kings

This Saturday, October 18, millions of us will hit the streets in No Kings protests across the country.

In the words of the organizers, “Show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.”

To bring together the entire TBR community, I’ll be hosting a special No Kings live chat on Saturday. It’ll be a chance to share our observations and stories throughout this historic day and connect with each other in solidarity, defiance, and hope.

For example, the following comment from a TBR community member was so powerful, I had to share it with you. I think it’s the perfect message as we head into No Kings Day:

“Ask the average Russian if they want a dictator.

Ask the 15 regions that broke free in 1991.

Ask Ukraine, fighting fearlessly today to escape the death grip of one.

Today, for the second time in two days, Donald J. Trump hinted that Americans want a dictator. He said: ‘The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime. So a lot of people say, “If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.”’

I’ve walked streets in Romania still scarred with bullet holes from their fight against tyranny.

I’ve stood on church steps in Timișoara where a priest and dozens of children were gunned down for defying a regime.

I’ve watched a Ukrainian software team scatter back to their hometowns when Russia attacked Kharkiv—disappearing mid-call as power and communications collapsed.

I’ve heard a Chinese colleague, under the one-child policy, quietly admit what would happen if he had two: ‘Very bad.’

History isn’t distant. Watch ‘60 Minutes’ on Argentina and the tens of thousands ‘disappeared’—women, children, anyone who dared resist.

Meanwhile, FOX screams about crime in our cities but stays silent about the real rot: addiction, battered women, unaffordable education, homes, and healthcare—the everyday suffering in red Trump towns.

The King and his regime grow rich without fear of law. The people suffer. Those who resist are crushed.

Declare your independence. Before it’s too late.”

Big thanks to the reader who wrote this.

I hope everyone will share it as widely as possible.

And I can’t wait for Saturday.

Love,

Andy

TBR Qestion of the Day: Where will you be protesting on Saturday? Leave your answer below:

As corporate media bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.

