Forget about the Strait of Hormuz—Trump can’t even hold Mar-a-Lago.
And Trump’s truly terrible week is about to get even worse.
This Saturday, millions of us will hit the streets in No Kings protests across the country.
In the words of the organizers, “Show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.”
To bring together the TBR community—in over 190 countries—I’ll be hosting a special No Kings live chat on Saturday. The chat will begin early in the morning and keep going all day.
It’ll be a chance to share our observations and stories throughout this historic day and connect with each other in solidarity, defiance, and hope. I’ll share some of your most memorable stories in a special post this Sunday.
If you’re not currently a member of the TBR community, please consider joining so you can participate.
I can’t wait for Saturday.
Love,
Andy
TBR Question of the Day: Where will you be protesting on Saturday? Leave your answer below:
Discussion about this post
No posts
Hanover, NH!
The Villages, FL