I approve this message: a massive Hands Off! protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The corporate media said that the American people support Trump’s extremist agenda…

…and that Democrats are in disarray…

…and that there is no resistance.

Last week proved the corporate media wrong—about everything.

For 25 hours, Senator Cory Booker eviscerated Trump from the floor of the US Senate, winning worldwide acclaim.

In two special elections in Florida, Republicans wildly underperformed Trump’s 2024 results, while his own poll numbers plummeted to new lows.

In Wisconsin, a fired-up Democratic Party produced historic turnout and a blowout victory, hurtling ketamine freak Elon Musk into political oblivion.

On Wall Street, investors turned on Trump ferociously after his disastrous “Liberation Day” display of economic idiocy.

And on Saturday, people around the world—including many of you—made history by hitting the streets for massive anti-Trump protests.

Thousands of TBR community members joined me for a live chat over the weekend. (We did not discuss Houthi bombing targets.) Here are some of their inspiring comments about the Hands Off! protests they attended.

I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community—and this movement—with you.

Love,

Andy

We had a great crowd in Baltimore at City Hall. Senator Van Hollen was the first speaker. Local politicians spoke. The funniest one was our local introvert, who starts out, “I am an introvert! I don’t want to be here! I’d rather be on the couch watching Golden Girls! But I HAVE to do this!” –Pamela

Thousands of people in Portland, Oregon shut down major streets and several bridges. Fabulous energy, excellent signs, and yes, a real sense that we are not doing this alone. –Debra

White River Junction VT - people from babies to 80+ year old veterans of the anti Vietnam Resistance lined the streets with home made signs. 98% of the passing cars honked & waved in support. The organizers expected 50 people, 760 signed up & 1500 showed up. As a vet of both anti-Vietnam civil disobedience and Act Up demos during the AIDS crisis, I had made & gave away bumper stickers saying "Silence = Death of Democracy." People loved them. –Heather

Cory Booker’s heroic Senate stand transfused us with energy and hope beforehand. Many from Martha’s Vineyard traveled to Boston. For those who couldn’t we had an unusually huge gathering at 5 Corners, our traditional protest site, and we kept it going with speeches, music, appreciation of many clever signs and a great deal of enthusiasm at being with likeminded folks and a number of well-behaved dogs. And we’re just getting started! –Binnie

In Hendersonville, NC, a town of 15,000 residents, 1500 people showed up for the Hands Off! resist, Insist, Persist rally. The city blocked off a section of Main Street for this peaceful rally promoting racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, land conservation, immigration protection, Helene rebuilding efforts and more. –Bill

There must have been 500,000 along 26 blocks on 5th Avenue. Started with a local rally in Mont Kisco, NY and took a standing room only Metro North train and marched from Bryant Park to Madison Square Park. –Francesca

There were around 1000 of all ages in Fort Wayne IN in spite of the chilly weather and drizzle. Very friendly and talkative crowd. The courthouse plaza was packed as was nearby streets. Signs were fantastic! Lots of honking vehicles. The best was the Amazon truck honking non-stop and the driver waving in support! I felt hopeful. —Carolynne

Redondo Beach, CA. (Look it up, Patti Smith did a great song entitled "Redondo Beach") The weather here yesterday was crappy at noon; only about 75 degrees, light wind, sunny. One would expect that under those conditions that there would be many concerned citizens at the nice park by the beach and pier. Well, we never saw any evidence of that, because. . . . an hour before the event, we couldn't find any available parking, even with my handicapped sticker. Apparently the event was packed, with my kind of people. So we will wait until next weekend and get to the next event earlier. I was only a kid in the 60s and early 70s and wasn't allowed to go to any protests then, although I was on the McGovern for President club as a high school soph in 1972. LEAD US FORWARD, ANDY!!! –Paul

