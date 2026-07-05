Who's Crazier: George III or Trump?TBR Sunday ReadAndy BorowitzJul 05, 2026∙ Paid1,090581117ShareWikipedia / Getty ImagesAs the USA marks its 250th birthday, let’s take a moment to ask: was Britain’s “Mad King,” George III, really so nuts?Read the following excerpts from his 1775 address to Parliament about America, juxtaposed with Trump’s comments about Iran, and answer TBR’s poll question: Who’s crazier? PLUS: “American Dreams,” a scorching new song by the brilliant Jesse Welles. It’s an instant classic you won’t want to miss. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andy Borowitz.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.