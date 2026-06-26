The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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John (NJ-VT)'s avatar
John (NJ-VT)
10h

I say throw tea in the reflection pond dressed as business men.

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Anne J's avatar
Anne J
10h

If King George III had proposed a gold ballroom, even the tea would have gone back into the harbor. Meanwhile, somewhere in a warehouse, thousands of powdered wigs are whispering, "We specifically warned you about this."

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