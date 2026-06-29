Carroll expresses delight as the workmen toss Trump’s name in a dumpster. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—In what was widely regarded as the ultimate humiliation of Donald J. Trump, on Monday workmen in midtown Manhattan began putting writer E. Jean Carroll’s name on Trump Tower.

The name-change was mandated after Carroll rejected Trump’s attempt to pay the millions he owes her in Trumpcoin, sources said.

In a desperate bid to keep his name on his signature building, he offered Carroll the naming rights to Eric Trump, which she immediately refused.

Although Carroll has yet to decide how to spend Trump’s millions, she reportedly is mulling large donations to the World Windmill Foundation, Save the Algae, and the Obama Presidential Center.

TBR Question of the Day: How should E. Jean Carroll spend Trump’s millions to guarantee pissing him off? Leave your ideas in the comments section below.

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