Sean Gallup/Getty Images

KIEV (The Borowitz Report)—Bowing to Donald J. Trump’s demand, on Wednesday Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would call an immediate election with the condition that it be held in the United States and he be permitted to run for president.

“For almost 250 years, the USA has been a beacon of democracy and freedom,” he said. “It should have a president who respects those ideas, and I will gladly relocate from Ukraine to do the job.”

He was optimistic about his chances of defeating Trump, adding, “I have heard his approval rating is 4 percent, and most of that comes from Elon Musk’s children.”

TBR Question of the Day: Would you support Zelenskyy (or another foreign leader) for president of the US? Leave your nominations below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share