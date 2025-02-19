KIEV (The Borowitz Report)—Bowing to Donald J. Trump’s demand, on Wednesday Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would call an immediate election with the condition that it be held in the United States and he be permitted to run for president.
“For almost 250 years, the USA has been a beacon of democracy and freedom,” he said. “It should have a president who respects those ideas, and I will gladly relocate from Ukraine to do the job.”
He was optimistic about his chances of defeating Trump, adding, “I have heard his approval rating is 4 percent, and most of that comes from Elon Musk’s children.”
Zelenskyy, Trudeau, Scheinbaum, any of them can count on my vote!
I would support Zelenskyy for president of the U. S.!!! He seems to care more about honest government than the current president does!