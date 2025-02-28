Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Asserting that “it was for the good of my country,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a Russian agent on Friday.

Zelenskyy said he was aware that meeting the enemy agent would stir controversy, but added, “It was important to communicate with someone who speaks for Putin.”

After the Ukrainian thoroughly destroyed his counterpart in the meeting, the Russian agent received a harsh upbraiding from his Kremlin superior, Elon Musk.

“I thought I told you not to have any meetings without me,” Musk screamed.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy’s performance garnered wide praise. “Vlod, you kicked his ass!” said Bishop Budde.

