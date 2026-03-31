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Katherine Goodman's avatar
Katherine Goodman
11h

Now THIS would be a HUGE IMPROVEMENT!!

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Jayne Spence's avatar
Jayne Spence
11h

This would be a dream. A Comedian leading a country? Well I hear Stephen Colbert is looking for a new gig…

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