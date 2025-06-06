Getty Images

KYIV (The Borowitz Report)—In a bold attempt at high-stakes diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered on Friday to broker a peace deal between Elon Musk and Donald J. Trump.

“It is time for the fighting to stop,” Zelenskyy said to Musk and Trump. “And I am willing to make the ultimate sacrifice: sitting in the same room as the two of you.”

Addressing Trump, the Ukrainian declared, "Mr. President, Elon gave you 250 million dollars, and you haven't said ‘thank you’ once."

WATCH: Jesse Welles nails the Trump/Musk breakup in 80 seconds

Leave a comment

Share