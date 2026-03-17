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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
2hEdited

From Donald Trump’s forthcoming book, “The Art of Burning Bridges”

(In Order to Light the Way)

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Glen Colton's avatar
Glen Colton
2h

Funny on multiple levels 👍💙🤔

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