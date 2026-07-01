The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
9h

Good morning, my friends. Sorry there were no jokes in this post, but if you agree with this Declaration, I hope you’ll consider sharing it.

Love,

Andy

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Craig Jones's avatar
Craig Jones
8h

You have beautifully articulated my own thoughts regarding the treasonous president and his enablers. They must all be held accountable by a tribunal like Nuremberg!

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