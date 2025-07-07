Gene Gallin on Unsplash

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Millions of Americans support the imposition of work requirements for billionaires receiving massive tax cuts, a new poll released on Monday indicates.

In the words of one poll respondent, “With the exception of Donald Trump, many of these billionaires are able-bodied.”

According to the poll, an overwhelming number of Americans believe that, in order to receive their benefits, billionaires should collect trash along the highway or clean public toilets.

The broadest majority of respondents “strongly agreed” with the statement, “They should pick all the fruit and vegetables that used to be picked by migrants.”

