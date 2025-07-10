The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

What else doesn't exist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
104 replies
Robert Cadigan's avatar
Robert Cadigan
7hEdited

The Epstein list is now lost in a government warehouse along with The Ark of the Covenant, Donald Trump’s income tax filings and his college transcripts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
397 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture