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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Seeking relief from the latest tariffs slapped on his nation’s goods, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Donald J. Trump on Tuesday that the orange air blanketing regions of the United States was intended as a “spectacular tribute” to the US president.

“We Canadians were thinking of something special we could give you for your birthday, and this is what we came up with,” Carney said.

“We thought that turning the skies above Washington orange would be a spectacular tribute to you, much as the Reflecting Pool is an amazing tribute to Greenland,” he added.

After Trump agreed to drop the tariffs, Carney thanked him, adding, "I would urge you to go outside and breathe in as much of that beautiful orange air as you can.”

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