The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

THANKS, CANADA! We look forward to becoming your eleventh province.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2h

Poetic justice 😂😂😂! WTG Donnie 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture