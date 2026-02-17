Europeans Declare Rubio a Slightly Smaller Asshole Than JD Vance
MUNICH (The Borowitz Report)—In a joint communiqué issued at the close of the Munich Security Conference, European leaders declared US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a “slightly smaller asshole” than last year’s American speaker, Vice President JD Vance.
“Make no mistake, everyone here thought Marco was a ginormous dick,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters. “But JD was still worse.”
According to White House sources, Rubio was “shattered” that he had failed to equal the room-clearing toxicity of Vance’s performance.
“Despite his best efforts, Marco has yet to prove that he is a flaming enough asshole to be Trump’s heir apparent,” one source said. “JD has set the bar very, very high.”
In this White House, competition is really tough.
Being an asshole used to mean something. Now it's another day, another asshole.