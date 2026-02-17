The Borowitz Report

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
9h

In this White House, competition is really tough.

Chris Maloy's avatar
Chris Maloy
9h

Being an asshole used to mean something. Now it's another day, another asshole.

