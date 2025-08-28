The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
4h

Trump should worry less about adding Canada and Greenland and more about losing California and Illinois

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)'s avatar
Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)
4h

This report perfectly describes the insane absurdity of our current time. More and more I feel as if we are in a movie starring Peter Sellers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
168 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture