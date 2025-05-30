Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

At a town hall in Parkersburg, Iowa this morning, Senator Joni Ernst made an unfortunate statement that quickly went viral.

As the Republican defended cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, a woman in the audience shouted that people are “going to die” because of Trump’s budget. Thinking on her feet, the quick-witted Ernst fired back this quip: “Well, we’re all going to die.”

Millions of aghast Americans who viewed the clip assailed Ernst for her flagrant display of sociopathy. And while I agreed with their response, I had an additional reaction: Country Joe McDonald should sue Joni for plagiarism.

Pretty much anyone who’s seen the 1970 documentary Woodstock will remember Country Joe. In a lineup packed with future Rock Hall inductees, Joe managed to steal the show with what might be the best anti-Vietnam protest song, "I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-to-Die Rag."

The lyrics to the chorus, which over 300,000 members of Woodstock Nation sang along with, are as follows:

And it's one, two, three, what are we fighting for?

Don't ask me I don't give a damn

Next stop is Vietnam.

And it's five, six, seven, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain't no time to wonder why,

Whoopie! We're all gonna die!

One thing hasn’t changed much since Woodstock: Republicans are still a major cause of death.

