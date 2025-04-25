John Lamparski/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In the latest embarrassment to rock the Trump administration, Pete Hegseth admitted on Friday that he accidentally texted Houthi rebels a detailed list of the makeup products he uses before appearing on television.

The embattled defense secretary said that he had mistakenly sent the Houthis a cosmetics order intended for Sephora.

A spokesman for the Houthis thanked Hegseth for continuing to share his personal information with them, adding that his NFL draft predictions helped them win thousands of dollars Thursday night on FanDuel.

