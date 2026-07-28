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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
12h

Fox knew what they were doing when they only let this guy out on weekends.

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Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin's avatar
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin
12h

I just woke up. I so want this guy to have a bad period.

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