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Steve Lang's avatar
Steve Lang
6h

does hegseth have any explanation for why his super-high testosterone level doesn’t help him do a pull-up?

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
6h

Hegseth is a half a penile implant away from being a total dick.

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