YEMEN (The Borowitz Report)—In what they called an effort to “stay in the loop,” Houthi rebels disclosed on Tuesday that they had sent a friend request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s wife.

An official Houthi rebel spokesperson said that the request had been sent on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“It’s important that we have each other’s contact info,” the spokesperson said. “Our number isn’t going to just get sucked into Mrs. Hegseth’s phone.”

According to the spokesperson, the outreach has already paid dividends, as the Houthis have been invited to the Hegseths’ Memorial Day clambake.

TBR Question of the Day: Who else will try to friend Mrs. Hegseth?

