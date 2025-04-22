YEMEN (The Borowitz Report)—In what they called an effort to “stay in the loop,” Houthi rebels disclosed on Tuesday that they had sent a friend request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s wife.
An official Houthi rebel spokesperson said that the request had been sent on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
“It’s important that we have each other’s contact info,” the spokesperson said. “Our number isn’t going to just get sucked into Mrs. Hegseth’s phone.”
According to the spokesperson, the outreach has already paid dividends, as the Houthis have been invited to the Hegseths’ Memorial Day clambake.
Melania…She wants in on the gossip circle…And it’s not like her husband talks to her or tells her anything. She has to sneak into the documents bathroom if she wants to learn top secret info….
In honor of the Onionesque articles, we dub you _The Garlic_. 😂