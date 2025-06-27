This Sunday, the New York Times will publish its Bestsellers List, and E. Jean Carroll’s remarkable book, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, will go straight in at #2 in its very first week of publication!

The critically-acclaimed book was the inaugural selection of TBR’s Book Club, and I want to thank all of you who helped propel this heroic (and hilarious) woman’s memoir to such a lofty height.

If you haven’t already bought it—and I can’t recommend the book highly enough—please avoid Amazon and support local bookstores by getting it here.

This week I chatted with E. Jean on my podcast. We discussed her book and what she plans to do with the $100 million Donald Trump owes her. You won’t want to miss what this wildly funny woman has to say. You can listen to our conversation here.

Congratulations, E. Jean!!!

TBR Quote of the Day

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth: “Iran’s nuclear sites got bombed on Saturday night, and trust me, I know what that feels like.”

Leave a comment

Share