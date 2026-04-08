Iran Allows Ship Loaded With Epstein Files Through Strait of Hormuz
TEHRAN (The Borowitz Report)—In its first act of goodwill since the declaration of a ceasefire, on Wednesday Iran permitted a container ship loaded with copies of the Epstein files to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
“In recent weeks, the closure of the Strait has cut off the world’s supply of Epstein files,” an Iranian government statement read. “Now, those files will flow freely to the four corners of the globe.”
Although Iran is charging vessels millions for safe passage through the Strait, “We are sending the Epstein files through free of charge,” the statement indicated.
The Iranians said they had taken Donald J. Trump's threat to destroy their civilization “very seriously,” noting, "We see what he's already done to American civilization."
Iran is going to make billions from the Strait, while before the war they made nothing. They should really name Trump Employee of the Month.
Is there a Nobel Prize for Humor? There should be, and Andy should get it, along with another award for Stating What Others Are Only Thinking Subliminally.