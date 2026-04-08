The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
3h

Iran is going to make billions from the Strait, while before the war they made nothing. They should really name Trump Employee of the Month.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3hEdited

Is there a Nobel Prize for Humor? There should be, and Andy should get it, along with another award for Stating What Others Are Only Thinking Subliminally.

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